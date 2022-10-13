Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY attorney general asks for court oversight of Trump Org.

By: The Associated Press October 13, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general has asked a judge to bar the Trump Organization from selling or transferring assets without court approval while a legal battle plays out over her fraud allegations against the former president's company. In court papers filed Thursday, lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James accused Donald Trump's company of ...

