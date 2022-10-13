Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 22-30

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 22-30

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time judge Bar association’s nominating committee Opinion 22-30 Background: The inquiring full-time judge asked whether he may serve as a member of the nominating committee of a bar association. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a full-time judge may serve as an officer or director of certain non-profit organizations, including serving on a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo