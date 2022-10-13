Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Personal jurisdiction: V&A Collection LCC v. Guzzini Properties Ltd.

Second Circuit – Personal jurisdiction: V&A Collection LCC v. Guzzini Properties Ltd.

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Personal jurisdiction Consent to jurisdiction – Separate transactions V&A Collection LCC v. Guzzini Properties Ltd. 21-664-cv Judges Pooler, Chin, and Carney Background: An art dealer sold his ownership interest in a piece of artwork to the plaintiff. In a subsequent transaction, made without the plaintiff’s knowledge or participation, the defendant purchased the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo