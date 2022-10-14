Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded September 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 2, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE DAMICOS TACK SHOP AND BLANKET SERVICE 700 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - ASTIFAN, JOETTE DAMICO 28 OLD BARN CIRCLE, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE NICKY RINGZ GAS VIBEZ ONLY 51 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - GARCIA, ...

