Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 1-2, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 1-2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 1, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT HENRIQUEZ, L M 125 ROXBOROUGH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $130.00 HENRY, ANDREW M 156 CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $71.00 HINES, SHARI J 320 REYNOLDS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 HUNGERFORD, TINA L 473 STOWELL DRIVE APARTMENT 7, ...

