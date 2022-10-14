Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 2, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 2, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN FALKOWSKI, JOHN M Favor: SUNSPLASH POOLS LLC Amount: $67,000.00 265 PINE HILL ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

