Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 2, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 2, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BISHOP, STEPHEN Appoints: BISHOP, SAMANTHA COHEN, JULIE NICOLE Appoints: PURDY, CHRISTOPHER TREVOR GAYTON-TANKSLEY, MONICA M Appoints: TANKSLEY, TIERA C HILTY, CHRISTOPHER G Appoints: BEST, BERNADETTE MARIE HILTY, KATHRYN M Appoints: BEST, BERNADETTE MARIE KANE, MARK Appoints: KANE, DARCY L NEGRI, PIERRE Appoints: NEGRI, BRIDGET E VERNA, ROSELINE M Appoints: MANCINE VERNA, PAMELA T WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND ...

