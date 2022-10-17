Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse

Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse

By: The Associated Press HALELUYA HADERO October 17, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation's second-largest private employer are ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo