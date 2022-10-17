Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sex abuse claims

From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sex abuse claims

By: The Associated Press TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER October 17, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Spacey testified in a New York courtroom Monday that he never made a sexual pass at the actor Anthony Rapp, who has sued, claiming the Academy Award-winning actor tried to take him to bed when he was 14. Identifying himself as "Kevin Spacey Fowler," the actor was asked about Rapp's claims ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo