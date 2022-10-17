Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 7, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 7, 2022          71  14420 37 ERIE LLC to GUALLPA, JACINTO MAYANCELA Property Address: 37 ERIE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12730 Page: 0460 Tax Account: 068.60-3-6 Full Sale Price: $195,000.00 14428 MOJSOVSKI, KIRE R to MOJSOVSKA, STEVE et al Property Address: 714 BROMLEY ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12730 Page: 0321 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo