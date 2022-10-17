Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 2, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 2, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT SHORTER, JASON Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: SWARTZENBERG, WILLIAM Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BARBERA, JENNIFER D 128 ELLICOTT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $3,830.95 BURNETT, HEASHIA 237 WILLMONT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ...

