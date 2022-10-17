Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 7, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 7, 2022       70 NOT PROVIDED CAPPELLETTI, JOHN A & WILK, LUCIA Property Address: 788 LEHIGH STATION ROAD, , NY 14586, HENRIETTA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $209,000.00 WARZOCHA, JOANNE B & WARZOCHA, KENNETH J Property Address: 20 EVERGREEN LANE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $117,000.00 14420 GUALLPA, JACINTO ...

