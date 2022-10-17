Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics: Ex parte communication: Opinion 22-34

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics: Ex parte communication: Opinion 22-34

By: Daily Record Staff October 17, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Ex parte communication Inmate – Conviction integrity unit Opinion 22-34 Background: The inquiring judge recently received ex parte correspondence from an inmate. The letter claims the inmate was convicted due to perjured testimony of two police officers and other prosecutorial misconduct. The judge asks if it is ethically permissible to forward ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo