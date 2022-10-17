Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise

Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise

By: The Associated Press GENE JOHNSON October 17, 2022 0

SEATTLE (AP) — The shooting deaths of two Connecticut officers and wounding of a third punctuated an especially violent week for police across the U.S. and fit into a grim pattern: Even as more officers left their jobs in the past two years, the number targeted and killed rose. According to organizations that track violence against ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo