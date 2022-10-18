Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 6-7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 6, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT 4K LAND HOLDINGS LLC et al 29018 COMAL KARST DRIVE, SPRING TX 77386 Favor: SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC et ano Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $72,177.79 CANNON, DEMETRICA et ano 396 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: AQUINAS INSTITUTE OF ROCHESTER Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $3,434.68 CORPUS, ...

