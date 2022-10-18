Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 6-7, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 6-7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 6, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ALLEN, YVONNE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $7,581.64 COWART, TERLESA L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,819.91 MCCARTHY, DAVID A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $94,435.57 OUR TOUCH INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,402.76 LIEN RELEASE ADKINS, KATIE Favor: HMS INC 1186 APPIAN DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 HAINES, EMILY P Favor: USA/IRS 26 TROTTERS FIELD RUN, PITTSFORD NY 14534 HAINES, EMILY P Favor: USA/IRS 26 TROTTERS FIELD RUN, PITTSFORD ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo