Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / DA: Hoarder charged after 300 animals rescued from NY home

DA: Hoarder charged after 300 animals rescued from NY home

By: The Associated Press October 19, 2022 0

Authorities rescued nearly 300 rabbits, birds and other animals from a filthy home in New York and charged a self-help book author with cruel confinement of animals, prosecutors announced. "Operation Open Cage" started Oct. 1 when investigators were contacted by animal control officers who reported a hoarding situation in the hamlet of Miller Place on Long ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo