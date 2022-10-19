Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Employees at Eastview Mall Starbucks approve union vote

Employees at Eastview Mall Starbucks approve union vote

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 19, 2022 0

Workers at the Starbucks kiosk in Eastview Mall approved the formation of a union despite what labor leaders say was a concerted effort by the coffee company to dissuade employees from organizing. The National Labor Relations Board counted ballots on Tuesday evening. The vote was 8-0. "For us, it’s about accountability," Sasha Belyablya, barista at the kiosk, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo