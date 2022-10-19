Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics: Judge-elect: Opinion 22-39

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics: Judge-elect: Opinion 22-39

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge-elect Relationship with corporation counsel – Administer judge’s oath Opinion 22-39 Background: A new judge has been assigned to a court part where many cases involve claims against the city and are handled by corporation counsel’s office. The judge was employed as an assistant corporation counsel two decades prior, and considers ...

