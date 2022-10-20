Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
MCBA launches first Leadership Academy

MCBA launches first Leadership Academy

By: Andrea Deckert October 20, 2022

The Monroe County Bar Association has launched its inaugural Leadership Academy for 2023 to broaden the experience of newer attorneys in the Rochester community.  Patterned after successful lawyer-immersion programs in similar communities nationwide, the Academy will feature small group exposure to a wide variety of this region’s leaders in the private sector, health care, education, judiciary ...

