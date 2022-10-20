Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 13, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 13, 2022           63  14445 DIFELICE, PRIMO to FICO, DENNIS S et ano Property Address: 257 FAIRPORT ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12732 Page: 0574 Tax Account: 151.12-1-9 Full Sale Price: $240,000.00 14450 CONNER, KELLI to CONNER, DAVID et ano Property Address: 10 BEECH HOLLOW, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12732 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo