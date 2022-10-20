Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded September 8-12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 8, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE UPSTATE SAFE PLAY 1928 PENFIELD RD, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - I|GREGG|R|GOODMAN| DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE ELEMENTS OF BEAUTY 272 SPENCER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - MCCULLOUGH-BOGGS, MARY & MCCULLOUGH-BOGGS, TEMPLE 67 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - & 137 RUGBY AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

