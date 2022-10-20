Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 7-8-12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 7, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BECKER, DANIEL S 165 BEVERLY HEIGHTS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 Favor: JEWISH HOME OF ROCHESTER Attorney: ELLIOTT, ERICKA B ESQ Amount: $38,270.84 CAMAJ, MARINGLEN et al 54170 E ANNSBURY CIRCLE, SHELBY TURNPIKE MI 48316 Favor: ROYAL BUSINESS GROUP LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $335,078.75 CHIN, SHANITA N Favor: SCHMITZ, ...

