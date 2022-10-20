Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 8-12, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 8-12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 8, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED FISHER, ELIZABETH J Favor: RIDGE MEADOWS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 122 FLOWER DALE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 MANUFACTURING SOLUTIONS INC Favor: M&T BANK 93-95 PENHURST STREET, ROCHESTER NY SEBASTIAN, KATHLEEN M Favor: WHITRIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 119 BROXBOURNE DIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 MECHANICS LIEN GRATTON, RYAN Favor: ALLSTATE ROOFING & MORE LLC Amount: $4,530.29 8 STARFLOWER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo