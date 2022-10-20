Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 13, 2022      91 14445 FICO, DENNIS S JR & PRESLEY, TAYLOR RAE Property Address: 257 FAIRPORT ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $228,000.00 14450 BAHR, LYNNE V Property Address: 1834 SWEETS CORNERS ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $91,000.00 CONGDON, MARILYN M & CONGDON, ...

