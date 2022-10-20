Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 8-12, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 8-12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 8, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CACCIATO, ROSALIND L Appoints: CACCIATO, CHARLES US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded September 12, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DITECH FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: MTGLQ INVESTORS LP HILD, DAWN ALANE Appoints: HILD, DOUGLAS JAMES SR LANZAFAME, MICHAEL A Appoints: LANZAFAME, R NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST Appoints: PHH ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo