Home / News / Greece man charged with bilking sports cards collectors

Greece man charged with bilking sports cards collectors

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 21, 2022 0

A Greece man currently on federal supervised release has been arrested and charged with wire and mail fraud for allegedly bilking sports card collectors and sellers out of tens of thousands of dollars. Kyle Bertrand, 34, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty on the fraud charges, which stem ...

