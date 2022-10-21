Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
IP Frontiers: How to expedite a patent application

By: Special to The Daily Record Stephen P. Scuderi October 21, 2022 0

Generally, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) takes about 24 months to make a final decision on the approval of a patent application. Much of this time is due to the long queue that an application must get through prior to being examined by a patent examiner at the USPTO. However, there are ...

