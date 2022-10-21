Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans

IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans

By: The Associated Press October 21, 2022 0

Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That's up from $20,500 this year. People aged 50 and over, which ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo