Memorial will honor Buffalo supermarket shooting victims

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON October 21, 2022 0

The victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood, elected and community leaders announced Friday. The shooting "is part of the Buffalo story forever going forward," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We want to do something that people remember. A place to come and reflect. ...

