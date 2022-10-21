United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit: Class action: Holick v. Cellular Sales

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Class action Attorney’s fees – Intertwined claims – Reduction Holick v. Cellular Sales 21-948-cv Judges Pooler, Wesley, and Carney Background: The defendant appealed from an order that granted attorney’s fees to the plaintiffs. It argues that it was an abuse of discretion to find that the plaintiffs’ successful minimum wage and overtime ...

