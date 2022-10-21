Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit: Coastal Zone Management Act: Town of Southold, et al. v. Wheeler, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Coastal Zone Management Act Administrative Procedure Act – Standard of review Town of Southold, et al. v. Wheeler, et al. 20-3188(L) Judges Livingston, Carney, and Bianco Background: The plaintiff challenged the Environmental Protection Agency’s designation of a new waste disposal site for byproducts of local dredging activities alleging violation of the Coastal ...

