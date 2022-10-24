Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 17, 2022

October 24, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 17, 2022         81  14428 HULBURT, JACK G to COIA, DOROTHY J et ano Property Address: 110 GREENWAY BLVD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12733 Page: 0528 Tax Account: 143.10-3-1./110 Full Sale Price: $136,000.00 14450 DONSKY, JOHN et ano to IWANOWICZ, BRETT Property Address: 6 FAIRFIELD DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12734 Page: 0052 Tax ...

