Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 13-15, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 13-15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 13, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, VILLAGE COURT VELTRE, VICTORIA L Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT WASHINGTON, DEVIN D Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT WHEELER, VIC Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT AGNESS, JONATHAN L Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: BRALEY, RANDALL L Favor: WIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: CACECI, PATRICK E Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Amount: COLON, MANUEL Favor: PEOPLE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo