Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 15, 2022 LIEN RELEASE MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES Favor: TEMP, ELLEN 37 KOSCIUSKO STREET, ROCHESTER NY MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT Favor: CHIPPERO, FAYETTE 159 POST AVENUE, HILTON NY 14468 LIEN SATISFIED GRADY INVESTMENTS LLC Favor: KIAVI FUNDING INC 191 MELVILLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MECHANICS LIEN ELJON ENTERPRISES LLC Favor: MAGUIRE PROPERTIES INC Amount: $34,782.80 395-525 CENTRAL ...

