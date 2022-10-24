Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 15, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 15, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CLEVELAND, CHERYL Appoints: CLEVELAND, TAMSAN DEFALCO, CAROLYN Appoints: ROOD, JULIA V LANDER, RAYMOND A JR Appoints: LANDER, SUSAN M MATIYEW, JOHN Appoints: KIDDLER, KIM M MCINTOSH, FELISHA Appoints: RAYMOND, ZOE SHAPIRO, VYACHESLAV Appoints: ROOD, JULIA V

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo