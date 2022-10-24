Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New trial ordered in robbery case

New trial ordered in robbery case

Judge should not have excused alternate jurors before deliberations

By: Bennett Loudon October 24, 2022 0

The New York State Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial in a case where the judge prematurely excused alternative jurors. Defendant Hasahn D. Murray was convicted of two counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Before the start of deliberations, the trial judge discharged the alternate jurors. A juror was subsequently challenged and removed for ...

