Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Case remitted to lower court over pro se defendant

Case remitted to lower court over pro se defendant

Judge failed to conduct 'searching inquiry'

By: Bennett Loudon October 25, 2022 0

The New York State Court of Appeals has sent a case back to the lower court because the judge did not conduct an adequate inquiry before allowing a defendant to represent themselves in a criminal case.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo