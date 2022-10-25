Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 15, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ROBINSON, BRIAN 76 DUNBAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF NEW YORK STATE Amount: $39,084.50 SOGGS, WILLARD C. 1769 PENFIELD ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ Amount: $16,986.97 STANFORD, WILLIAM P. 3 ENTERPRISE ...

