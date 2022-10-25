Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New U.S. prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system

New U.S. prisons chief pledges truth, reform for ailing system

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO October 25, 2022 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outsider brought in to reform the ailing federal Bureau of Prisons pledged Monday to hold accountable any employees who sexually assault inmates, reform archaic hiring practices and bring new transparency to an agency that has long been a haven of secrecy and coverups. Colette Peters detailed her vision in a wide-ranging interview ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo