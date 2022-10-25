Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 22-48

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 22-48

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Executive director mental health center – Referrals Opinion 22-48 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether he may concurrently serve as a part-time city court judge and a full-time executive director of a not-for-profit center for social and criminal justice. The center, which advocates for criminal justice reform, is developing ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo