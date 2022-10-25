Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Paychex alleges former employee planned to share ‘playbook’ for new product launch

Paychex alleges former employee planned to share ‘playbook’ for new product launch

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 25, 2022 0

Paychex Inc. has sued a former mid-level manager in the payment products division, alleging he intends to pass confidential trade secrets to a competitor. Paychex claims Eric Wade of Webster downloaded to his personal email account details and documents relating to a yet-to-be-launched product "that would be wholly unique in the payroll industry." The company is alleging ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo