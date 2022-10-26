Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor’s debate

Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor’s debate

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE October 26, 2022 0

Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign's only televised gubernatorial debate. Hochul blasted Zeldin's past support for abortion restrictions and for former President Donald Trump, while Zeldin vowed to repeal liberal criminal ...

