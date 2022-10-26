Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 19, 2022       66  14420 BARNHART, JULIE R et ano to BEKTAS, FAITH et ano Property Address: 59 FAYETTE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12735 Page: 0153 Tax Account: 069.45-1-3 Full Sale Price: $150,000.00 JOVCEVSKI, JONNY et ano to LIVINGSTON, CRAIG L Property Address: 275/35 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12735 Page: ...

