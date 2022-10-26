Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded September 16, 2022

October 26, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 16, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE ORGANIZATION BY MICHELE 147 YORKTOWN DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 CASSARA, MICHELE R DOING BUSINESS AS FILED A CARING VOICE 709 AUDLEY END, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - RANDALL-MCLEAN, DAVINA 709 AUDLEY END, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - CANDI CARE 18 LINNEA LANE, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 ...

