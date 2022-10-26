Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 15-16, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 15-16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 15, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT COOPER, DONMONIQUE D 611 WILKINS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $238.00 CORDERO, YOVANNI G 125 DENISE ROAD 9, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $138.00 DAILEY, CHANDRA Y 361 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $726.00 DALACHA, BORU A 20 ...

