Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 16, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 16, 2022 LIEN RELEASE REYNOSO, CHRISTIAN Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 14 ROUND CREEK DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 WRIGHT, FONTELLA Favor: CARTER, GERALD 26 REABURN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 MECHANICS LIEN LD ACQUISITION COMPANY 20 LLC Favor: JB ELECTRIC AND SOLAR LLC Amount: $469,129.45 5535 LAKE ROAD, SWEDEN NY

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo