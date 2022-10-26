Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 19, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 19, 2022        104 NOT PROVIDED BEKTAS, FAITH & BEKTAS, LAURA Property Address: 59 FAYETTE STREET, , NY 14420, SWEDEN NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $147,283.00 DELONG, LAURIE B & DELONG, PAUL T Property Address: 21 SHANNON GLEN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9177, PERINTON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

