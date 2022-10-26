Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 16, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 16, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC BISHOP, MARY JEAN Appoints: KELLER, KURT CLARK, CYNTHIA Appoints: CLARK, MARK MONAHAN, DEBORAH Appoints: HART, JILLIAN T US SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: ROCHESTER ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORP

