Second Circuit – Appellate jurisdiction: Belya v. Karpal, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Appellate jurisdiction Conclusiveness of orders – Church autonomy doctrine Belya v. Karpal, et al. 21-1498 Judges Chin, Lohier, and Robinson Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against the individuals and entities affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia for defamation. The defendants appealed from the denial of their motions to dismiss ...

